SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $404-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.95 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $44.29. 1,544,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

