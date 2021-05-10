Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

