Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

SAXPY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,503. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.