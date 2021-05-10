Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,747,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,589,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $74.57 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.04 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

