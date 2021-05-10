Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SISXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Savaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Savaria alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.