Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

