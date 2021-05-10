Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,012. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

