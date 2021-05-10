Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JBJ Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 13.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $60,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

