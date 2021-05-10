Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

