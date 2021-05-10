Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 7.1% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.71.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.