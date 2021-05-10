Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $78.36. 405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,148. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20.

