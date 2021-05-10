Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 9.2% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Partners owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.51 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54.

