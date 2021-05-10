Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.13. 1,347,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,696. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

