SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading Down 11.9%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares dropped 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 37,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 629,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

SCPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

