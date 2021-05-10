Scorpio Bulkers (NETI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Scorpio Bulkers (NASDAQ:NETI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $19.77 on Monday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

