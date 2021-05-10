Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.96). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $19.63 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

