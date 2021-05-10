Scotiabank Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.91.

TOY traded down C$1.79 on Monday, reaching C$41.40. The company had a trading volume of 117,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,028. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$16.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.99.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

