Scotiabank Trims KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Target Price to $12.50

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

