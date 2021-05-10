Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded down $15.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.00. 242,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

