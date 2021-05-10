SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.73

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 1660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,994 shares of company stock worth $7,006,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,825,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 818,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

