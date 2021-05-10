Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.16. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1,401 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

The firm has a market cap of $692.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

