Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

SEM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $37.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 436.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 234,415 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 119.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 18,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

