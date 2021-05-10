Selfkey (KEY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.18 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $72.24 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00086995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.00799915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.21 or 0.09007227 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

