Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0144

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.55 or 0.08747872 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.