Semux Price Tops $0.0323 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 43.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Semux has a total market cap of $410,701.79 and approximately $64.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028023 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011031 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003549 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

