Sentinel (DVPN) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $48.84 million and $1.08 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

