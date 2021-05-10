Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

