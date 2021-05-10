ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.29. 9,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 136.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.29 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock worth $19,358,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

