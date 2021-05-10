SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 6,040 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

