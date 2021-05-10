SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

NYSE:PNW opened at $86.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

