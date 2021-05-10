SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 288.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $225.31 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average of $252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

