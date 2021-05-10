SFE Investment Counsel Buys 3,917 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 168.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $444.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.76 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

