SFE Investment Counsel Buys 5,916 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

