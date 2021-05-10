SFE Investment Counsel Buys 7,110 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

