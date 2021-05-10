SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,625 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.13% of Varex Imaging worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.52 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $961.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

