SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.74 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 357.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 97,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 174,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 9,971.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.09. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

