SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.95 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

