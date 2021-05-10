SFE Investment Counsel Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $151.18 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.63.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

