SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 560 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $235.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

