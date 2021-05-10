SFE Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.11% of Tennant worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tennant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $85.35 on Monday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other Tennant news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,344 shares of company stock worth $910,056. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.