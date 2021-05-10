SFE Investment Counsel Sells 14,294 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,294 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

BSCL opened at $21.13 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

