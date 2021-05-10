Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of SHAK opened at $89.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

