Shard Trading 146.4% Higher This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $11.34 million and $19,047.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shard has traded 146.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

