Sharder (SS) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Sharder has traded 69.8% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $584,756.31 and approximately $104.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00083777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00064618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00106049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.58 or 0.00782495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.95 or 0.08921447 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

