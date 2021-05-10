Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.