ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

SWAV stock traded down $13.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 505,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.14.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

