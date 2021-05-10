Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

