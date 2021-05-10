Shopping Price Hits $129.09 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $125.40 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $129.09 or 0.00230955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.00616296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 117.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00247352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.07 or 0.01225633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00742840 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

