Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00082469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00063786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00105470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $425.42 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.32 or 0.08735025 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

