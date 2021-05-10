SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.17 million.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

